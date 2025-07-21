Hudson girl lands part as 'Metropolis kid' in new Superman movie

HUDSON, Ohio — Mirabella Rong stays busy in many ways. The 7th grader at Hudson Middle School loves to play table tennis with her 8-year-old brother Lucas.

She also has won a bunch of trophies as part of a national chess team.

Her latest accomplishment landed her a part in the new Superman movie, and she's excited to be on the silver screen, even if it's only for brief moments.

"I was like in the center of everything. I felt like really excited," Mirabella said.

The preteen was among a handful of children— out of thousands of applicants— chosen to be a "Metropolis kid" in the superhero film that opened in theaters this month. Superman is currently number one at the box office.

She spent two weeks on the set for the scenes shot in Cleveland in July of last year.

A wardrobe selected just for her included wearing two sweaters during the warmest time of the year, but Mirabella wasn't complaining. She had a blast acting with the other kids.

"We watched Superman fly in the sky and then running from monsters, and like where the superheroes walk in the middle of the crowd," she told News 5 from her Hudson home.

When Mirabella's mother, Carrie Liu, heard about the casting call in Cleveland, she thought it sounded like a job for Mirabella.

Liu submitted pictures of her daughter and received word that Mirabella got a spot. From there, it was up, up and away.

"When I was little, I had a dream to be an actress, so I was kind of like, I don't know if I passed that dream to her," Liu said.

It certainly felt like a dream a few weeks back when Mirabella and Lucas got to walk the red carpet at the Cleveland premiere of Superman before they watched the movie.

"It was pretty exciting and pretty cool," Lucas said.

The scenes move fast, and you have to look closely, but Liu said Mirabella is in the movie a couple of times.

"I knew which scenes and where she stood in that, so it was pretty easy for me to see her," Liu said.

"It was really cool because I got something to show off because I was in such a big movie," Mirabella added.

Mirabella has also done a commercial, signed with a talent agency, and she'll be in a local film that's being shot in Canton this October.

While she wants to keep acting as a hobby, her dream for a career is to become a medical doctor.

Until then, she's enjoying her moment in the spotlight. For her, seeing the stars and being part of the action was simply super.

"This is something I love and I want to keep doing," Mirabella said.