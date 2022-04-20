Human remains found by excavating crew in Huron Township; remains may be Native American

HURON TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Partial human remains were uncovered by an excavating crew Tuesday morning at a private residence in Huron Township, according to the Erie County Sheriff's Office.

The crew was working in the 3000 block of Galloway Road when they found the remains.

The county coroner, Dr. Brian Baxter, was called to the scene and later determined the remains were human. The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation was called in to exhume the remains.

The age of the remains is unknown at this time.

"Based upon a tentative view of the remains by a consulting anthropologist, it has been initially determined that the remains may be those of a Native American," the sheriff's office said.

The remains will be transferred to the Lucas County Coroner's Office in Toledo to undergo further testing to determine their origin.

No further information has been released.

