Hundreds gather as investigation continues into murder of Willard mother and son

One man charged with two counts of aggravated murder
News 5
A poster honoring Brandi Thornton and Juelz Bryant is displayed outside Doster Plaza in downtown Willard.
Posted at 11:37 PM, Sep 05, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-05 23:37:06-04

WILLARD, Ohio — Police continue to investigate the murder of a mother and her son in Huron County over the weekend.

Officers said they got the call Saturday morning at a home on Myrtle Avenue in Willard, where they discovered Brandi Thornton and her son, Juelz Bryant, deceased inside.

On Monday evening, several hundred people gathered at Doster Plaza in downtown Willard to light candles, honor and remember Thornton and her eighth grade son.

“We had a tragic murder, I hate to even say those words,” organizer Brittany Hale said. “Willard as a community is here to support one another.”

A handful of people shared emotional stories and memories, while others questioned what led up to their deaths.

A fundraiser to help with funeral expenses has been set up, and you can learn more and donate by clicking here.

Also on Monday evening, police announced that Zachary Boster faces two counts of aggravated murder tied to the case and is currently locked up in Huron County Jail

Aiding Willard Police in the investigation is the Huron County Sheriff’s Office, Ohio BCI, the Huron County Prosecutor’s Office, Huron County Children’s Services, Bellevue Police Department, Willard Fire and Rescue and the Huron County Coroner’s Office.

