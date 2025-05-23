Hundreds gather to support Cleveland's Jewish community in stance against hate following D.C. shootings

BEACHWOOD, Ohio — The parking lot of the Jewish Federation of Cleveland in Beachwood is one it would much prefer to use only for vehicles, but in times of tragedy, like after the Oct. 7, 2024, attacks in Israel, it has become a gathering spot to mourn and reflect.

Sadly, they gathered again this Friday to do just that.

"Yet another community vigil to memorialize lives taken too soon for the crime of being Jewish and supporting the state of Israel," said Jason Wuliger of the Jewish Federation of Cleveland.

Officials in Washington, D.C., say Yaron Lischinsky and Sarah Milgrim were targeted Wednesday night as they left a celebration of Jewish heritage. They were shot dead by what authorities called a terrorist fueled by hate and anti-semitism.

"It was an attack on human dignity and on the values we hold dear," said Daniel Zelman, Federation of Cleveland's Board Chair. "It was an attack on the Jewish community, and today we refuse to let this moment pass in silence."

They gathered several hundred strong.

An attack on one is felt by all, said Don Isenstadt of Beachwood.

"It was just devastating, I mean it's... there's no words to describe this. These were two beautiful people, and they were taken from us," Isenstadt said.

But, in mutual support like this, Bruce Mandel said there is strength.

"The solidarity of the community is always a help, a support, a strength, and the Jewish Community here in Cleveland and our many, many, many Christian friends that support us is a source of strength and of solace in times like this," Mandel said.

Dr. Taras Mahlay is among them.

"It's been a difficult time for both communities, and we're both striving just to have, just peace," Mahlay said.

Earlier this week, News 5 highlighted the opening of a new installation at the Maltz Museum, "Lessons from the Tree of Life," looking back on the deadliest attack on Jewish people in U.S. history: The 2018 murder of 11 worshipers at the Tree of Life in Pittsburgh.

Fran Dryer used to live within walking distance of that synagogue. She's left once again trying to make sense of the senseless. Regular people, victims of a greater hate.

"People have to understand that the citizens of this country and of Israel are not representative of the government that's there right now. It shouldn't have been taken out on innocent people," Dryer said.

In the end, Jason Wuliger left the crowd with this thought: "Whatever has divided you from your neighbor, from your fellow Jew, let it wash away because our community is strongest when we stand together."

