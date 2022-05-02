Hundreds of Bay Village Middle School students participate in Bike-to-School challenge

BAY VILLAGE, Ohio — Monday kicks off the Bike to School Challenge for Bay Village Schools. Over the next several weeks, students are encouraged to ride their bicycles instead of taking the bus.

The Bike to School Challenge is a 15-year-long tradition. On Monday, there were 307 bikes parked at Bay Village Middle School.

Sixth graders Molly and Emily Kialik have looked forward to the tradition.

“It’s different but it’s a very nice way to get in exercise every day,” they said.

And despite the familiarity of tradition, the seas of two wheels at Bay Village Middle School during the Bike to School challenge never gets old.

“We have out of our 740ish kids, we’ll have over 500 kids bike every single day for the next 3 weeks rain or shine it doesn’t matter it’s great,” said Tom Grodek, assistant principal at Bay Village Middle School.

The program aims to encourage kids to better health and environment through biking. Last year, an average of 234 Bay Village Middle School students biked to school each day, about 34% of the school’s population.

The students also rode more than 10,000 miles collectively, saving the planet from CO2 emissions and gas.

“Tradition is really important here in the city of Bay Village. We’re really proud of this event,” said officer Ian Moore, of the Bay Village Police Department.

Bay Village bike challenge kicks off Monday

While the kids are rewarded for participating, there’s a big push for them to do it safely.

“If a kid is wearing his or her Helmet, they get a free cone at Dairy Queen,” Moore said.

The Bay Village Police Department asks drivers to be extra cautious of bicyclists.

“It’s just one more thing to people need to be watchful for. We’re very vigilant of our school zones.”

For students, biking to school is a time to bond.

“I like riding with my friends a lot and just getting to hang out with them more,” said Kialiks.

