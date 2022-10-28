Hundreds of houses across Northeast Ohio to be demolished after counties receive grant funding from state

CLEVLEAND — Gov. Mike DeWine announced funding Friday for multiple counties across the state that will pay to bring down blighted and vacant buildings with hundreds of structures targeted right here in Northeast Ohio.

According to the governor's office, more than 800 buildings in 30 counties were identified and will be torn down and demolished. Of the 825 structures on the list, more than half are local—with 428 in Cuyahoga County, two in Erie County, 14 in Lake County, four in Richland County, and five in Stark County.

DeWine's office said that tearing down these buildings will "clear the way for new economic development."

These projects will be paid for with the Ohio Building Demolition and Site Revitalization program. The Cuyahoga Land Bank will receive more than $9 million to tear down the houses; Erie County Land Reutilization Corporation will receive around $700,000; Lake County Land Reutilization Corporation will receive around $1.2 million; Richland County Land Reutilization will get around $2 million and the Stark County Land Reutilization Corporation will receive around $1 million.

In total, the 30 counties across the state will receive a combined amount of around $150 million in grants.

The map below shows the locations of the buildings, structures, and vacant houses in Northeast Ohio that have been selected as part of the program and will be demolished:

