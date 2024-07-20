Hundreds of kids, young adults compete in the 86th FirstEnergy Soapbox Derby

AKRON, Ohio — Close to 300 kids and young adults raced down the Derby Downs track for the 86th FirstEnergy Soapbox Derby on Saturday.

Competitors ranged from ages 7 to 20. People traveled from all across the United States, Canada, and even Japan to compete.

The race consists of three divisions: stock, super stock, and masters. The divisions are based on experience and age. As the divisions and ages increase, so does the design of the car.

Each of those cars is personalized by the kids with a little help from the adults in their lives. Public Relations Chairman Bob Troyer said that's the real appeal of the race.

"It's a family project," he said. "Everyone is cheering each other on. It's teaching them camaraderie and sportsmanship."

Winners will receive trophies and scholarship money.

Race day kicked off at 8 a.m. with a parade for the racers. The first races began at 8:30 a.m. Winners will be crowned at 7 p.m. Saturday.