Hundreds of Northeast Ohio schools have canceled class on Tuesday

CLEVELAND — In the face of extreme cold, hundreds of Northeast Ohio school districts are already canceling classes for Tuesday, giving many students a second day off following the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday.

Among the school districts that have already canceled:



Cleveland

Akron

Parma

Mayfield

Euclid

Over 250 schools are closed, as of Monday afternoon.

You can see our school closings page here.

In a statement on social media, CMSD said:

"Due to inclement weather, all CMSD schools will be closed tomorrow, Tuesday, January 21, 2025. CMSD central office buildings will remain open. We will continue to monitor weather conditions and provide an update on Tuesday regarding the status of school for Wednesday."

Temperatures are dropping to levels the region has not seen in years.

