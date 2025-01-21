EXTREME COLD WARNING: Temps dropping to dangerous levels tonight

A COLD WEATHER ADVISORY has been issued for all of Northern Ohio lasting through 7 pm Wednesday. Dangerous wind chills below -20 degrees are expected.

An EXTREME COLD WARNING replaces the advisory as temps drop even colder tonight. Wind chills will drop to -15º to as low as -30º early Wednesday morning. Make sure you're planning. Pets, pipes, and all the typical stuff that is impacted by blasts like this will be affected. Don't wait to prepare!

In addition to the cold, I'm tracking snow. Plan on isolated light snow showers this afternoon. Clouds, snow showers and a return of the northwest winds will all team up to keep temps in the single digits. If we don't hit 8º, it'll be the coldest afternoon since a few days in February 2014.

DAILY FORECAST:

Tuesday: Staying frigid with isolated light snow showers.| High: 8º

Wednesday: FRIGID start followed by sun and a breezy south wind.| High: 15º

Thursday: More clouds, Not as cold.| High: 25º

Friday: Mostly cloudy. Cold.| High: 27º

Saturday: Partly sunny. Cold.| High: 30º

Sunday: Few snow showers.| High: 33º

