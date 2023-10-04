Huntington Reservation opens new, nature-inspired play area

Cleveland Metroparks unveiled its new play area at Huntington Reservation in Bay Village.

The play area has been named Karen’s Way Play Space and opened to the public on Wednesday.

The play area is nature-inspired and features interactive musical and water elements. The park also consists of swings, slides and a zipline.

Karen’s Way Play Space News 5 Cleveland Karen’s Way Play Space News 5 Cleveland Karen’s Way Play Space News 5 Cleveland Karen’s Way Play Space News 5 Cleveland Karen’s Way Play Space News 5 Cleveland Karen’s Way Play Space News 5 Cleveland Karen’s Way Play Space News 5 Cleveland Karen’s Way Play Space News 5 Cleveland