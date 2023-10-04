Watch Now
Huntington Reservation opens new, nature-inspired play area

Cleveland Metroparks unveiled its new play area at Huntington Reservation in Bay Village. The play area has been named Karen’s Way Play Space and opened to the public on Wednesday.
IMG_6573.jpg
IMG_6571.jpg
Posted at 5:14 PM, Oct 04, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-04 17:18:29-04

The play area is nature-inspired and features interactive musical and water elements. The park also consists of swings, slides and a zipline.

