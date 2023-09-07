Huron County man dies after being pulled from grain bin

A 68-year-old man died after being pulled out of a grain bin in Huron County Thursday afternoon, according to Art Mead, the emergency management director of Huron County.

Around 1:30 p.m., Wakeman EMS was dispatched to Butler Road for a man trapped inside a grain bin. Eight other agencies helped them to remove the man from the bin. He was then flown to a nearby hospital, authorities said and pronounced dead around 3:30 p.m.

His death appears to be accidental, according to authorities.

Neighbors and farmers in the area also assisted at the scene.

