Huron County Public Health installs vending machine to distribute naloxone, other health products

Huron County Public Health officials are hoping its new Harm Reduction Vending Machine installed outside the agency's headquarters, located at 28 Executive Drive, Norwalk, will save lives. It's filled with various items the community can retrieve for free.

Inside the vending machine, residents have 24-hour free access to Kloxxado, a nasal form of naloxone; fentanyl test strips; Deterra drug deactivation and disposal pouches; COVID-19 at-home test kits; and safe-sex kits, including condoms.

"This vending machine was selected as one of many countywide strategies to be supported by the HEALing Communities Study, which aims to significantly reduce opioid-related overdose deaths and increase distribution of naloxone, access and utilization of medication for opioid use disorder, and increase safer prescribing of opioids," health officials said.

The agency will restock the vending machine daily, Monday through Friday, but said it can't guarantee the 24/7 availability of products.

CLICK HERE to learn more about the HEAL Initiative.

Watch live and local news any time:

News 5 at 4

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.