Hyundai Hope on Wheels makes large donation to UH Rainbow Babies

Hyundai Hope on Wheels donated $650,000 to UH Rainbow Babies on Wednesday.

The money provided will be used to fund research on childhood cancer.

Joey Huang, the president of the Northern Ohio Hyundai Dealers, attended the ceremony and spoke to News 5 about how much it means to help the community.

"It's our Hyundai Tuscon, and every child who's had pediatric cancer here is in the ceremony, placing their hand on that for their memory and for the cause of having no pediatric cancer ever again," Huang said.

This year marks the 25th anniversary of the start of Hyundai Hope on Wheels.

