I-480 WB at Tiedeman backed up earlier due to police activity on freeway

A woman was shot in an Akron bar, prompting a police chase that led to cruisers blocking off lanes on 480 westbound at Tiedeman Road on Friday afternoon, according to Akron police. The freeway is now open.

Akron police tell News 5's Bob Jones there was a shooting this morning inside the North Side Saloon on East Cuyahoga Falls Avenue. Police say a woman was shot in the leg. The woman got into a pickup truck with a man. It’s not clear if she did so willingly or unwillingly.

Bob Jones/News 5 North Side Saloon

Police chased the vehicle north out of the city, joined by other departments, with the chase ending on 480 westbound near Tiedeman.

ODOT

The suspect is being brought back to Akron for questioning, say police.

Police have not offered information yet about the injured woman.

CLICK HERE to view the News 5 Traffic page and interactive map.