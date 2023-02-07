Delays on I-77 N near Snowville Rd. due to crash involving Cuyahoga County Sherrif Deputy

BRECKSVILLE, Ohio — Interstate 77 northbound is down to one lane just beyond Snowville Road due to a crash, confirms a News 5 photojournalist on the scene.

The crash involved a Jeep and a patrol car belonging to an Ohio State Highway Patrol Deputy. The driver of the Jeep was transported from the scene in an ambulance while the deputy appeared to be fine, our sources confirm.

AirTracker 5 is at the scene:

