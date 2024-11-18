U.S. Marshals: Fugitive fatally shot by police during standoff in Jackson Township

JACKSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A fugitive wanted in West Virginia for a federal weapons offense was shot and killed, and an officer was injured by gunfire following a standoff at a motel in Jackson Township on Monday afternoon.

According to the U.S. Marshals Service, it happened in the 6800 block of Sunset Strip NW.

The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force responded to the location where the suspect had barricaded himself in a room after pointing a gun at police. The Canton Regional SWAT Team was called to the scene.

"Task force members gave the fugitive numerous opportunities to surrender, but the fugitive did not comply with officer’s orders and proceeded to barricade inside the room with a firearm," said U.S. Marshals Public Affairs Officer Anne Murphy.

During a confrontation with police, the man opened fire from inside the room out towards police, wounding a SWAT team officer, and another bullet struck a police vehicle, Murphy said. The officer sustained a non-life-threatening injury and was treated at a nearby hospital. Authorities later said the officer had been shot in the arm.

According to Murphy, "After multiple gunshots were fired from the fugitive at law enforcement, the fugitive was ultimately shot by officers and confirmed deceased on scene."

Murphy said that authorities searched the man's motel room and found two guns as well as multiple shell casings.

U.S. Marshal Pete Elliot said, “Today, this fugitive with an extensive violent criminal history dating back to the 1970s attempted to kill officers on scene during the arrest. Unfortunately, one officer was shot, but all officers on scene responded with professionalism, commitment and dedication to safely resolve the situation."

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the U.S. Marshals Service at 1-866-4WANTED. Reward money is available.

I-77 was shut down as a result of the standoff but has reopened.

The Ohio Attorney General's Office will conduct an investigation into the shooting.