'I canceled my appointment!' Medical facility fee red flags go up with local patients

EASTLAKE, Ohio — After News 5 Investigators aired recent concerns about medical facility fees creeping into your bills, more patients are raising red flags in this We Follow Through report.

Facility fees can be tacked onto your medical care bills for various reasons, and people are worried about just how far health systems are willing to go.

A PASSION CUT SHORT

Rob Shulin, 63, from Eastlake, told us his retirement passion was an e-bike.

“I would go fishing and I would stay in the area,” said Shulin. “I would ride from here to downtown Cleveland and put it on the rapid, visit my brother on the west side.”

Three thousand miles later, he said he had thrown out his back in two places.

“I was rushed by ambulance to the hospital because I couldn't get out of the chair. I was so locked up (with) my neck, my lower back,” said Shulin. “I would not wish that on anybody, very painful.” He went from two wheels to four -his wheelchair.

SHULIN QUESTIONED FACILITY FEES

He saw our recent report on medical facility fees being tacked on to patient care. He then contacted his health insurance. “And when I called they said they're not going to cover facility fees,” said Shulin.

He called University Hospitals billing department and said they gave him vague answers about facility fees. Concerned about cost, he canceled his upcoming appointment.

“You better call and make sure (about) those facility fees,” said Shulin. “We want transparency in our medical bills which, thus far, has been lacking.”

DAVIS' CONTINUED FEE ROLLER COASTER

After we reported Beth Davis’ story last month, she told us her facility fees at UH had vanished.

“I saw my balance was zero, and it had been $1580-something,” said Davis.

Only to find out a week later $500 in facility fees were put back on her account. Again, with little explanation.

“A lot of people who have approached me since the piece aired said they weren't aware of those fees either and they were going to start trying to find out before they went for visits,” said Davis.

Experts told us these kinds of fees are top of mind for many legislators at this very moment.

“I know a number of states are going to continue to pursue prohibiting facility fees,” said Maureen Hensley-Quinn from the National Academy for State Health Policy. “And there are some states that we are watching closely. Ohio being one of them.”

SHULIN'S MESSAGE TO ADMINISTRATION

Shulin has watched, too, seeing his riding days hung up for now. He wants medical systems to take a pause as well. “You do give compassionate care on the frontline level,” said Shulin about his doctors and caregivers. “We want to see it from the corporate side.”

UH resent us its original statement saying in part the fees "allow (them) to provide the highest quality of care….” It said it's been working with Davis. However, UH ignored our questions about Shulin and his concerns.

UH’s Previous Statement Resent After Our New Questions Were Submitted:

“Like many healthcare systems throughout the country and in our region, University Hospitals does charge a facility fee at outpatient hospital locations.

Certain services are provided in outpatient hospital settings in order to allow us to provide the highest quality care for our patients in the most appropriate setting. It also enables us to enhance and standardize clinical operations, adhere to more rigorous accreditation standards, improve training and provide the equipment that keeps pace with rapidly changing technology.

In some cases, this designation results in higher bills and out-of-pocket expenses for some of our patients. We are always conscious of the rising cost of healthcare in the United States, and constantly focus on improving quality, lowering the cost of care we provide and ensuring the highest value of care to our patients.”