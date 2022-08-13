'I decided this is something I can change': Uniontown man running personal best times following weight loss

UNIONTOWN, Ohio — Losing 100 lbs might not be a unique storyline for some, but for Terry Price, it was bigger than shedding the weight.

Earlier this year, Price lost his oldest brother from complications of type-one diabetes.

"He was the third generation, my family to have that," he said. "And I decided this is something I can change and I need to lose the weight."

For over 10 years, Price has been toying with the idea of having bariatric surgery, and he finally made the commitment last December.

He underwent the procedure at the Cleveland Clinic in Akron.

"Sometimes I look in the mirror and just don't even recognize myself," Price said.

Doctors say the surgery is not a cure for obesity, but rather a tool to lose weight and have a "metabolic reset". The procedure also helps with gut hormones, and in the long run, helps patients lose weight and keep it off longer.

Not only does it make the number on the scale smaller, it gives people such as Price a second chance at life.

Dr. Marita Bauman, who works for the Cleveland Clinic in Akron, described the impact the surgery makes on patients such as Price.

"I think it's sometimes even more exciting than the actual number on the scale is seeing the patients improvement in their quality of life," she said.

Price remembered back in 2018 when he was at his heaviest, 280 lbs. His biggest worry back then was when he needed to take his diabetic and blood pressure medication.

Now down 174 lbs, he's no longer considered diabetic and takes almost nothing for blood pressure.

"Before he had his surgery, he was taking over seven medications for both his diabetes and his hypertension," said Dr. Bauman. "And now he takes, I believe, half a pill for blood pressure."

Before the weight overtook his world, Price was an avid runner. After failing to recover from a leg injury suffered during a marathon years ago, the breath of fresh air has revitalized him.

Price is now taking the next step in running in half marathons and local 5ks, looking for personal best records.

"I told my wife originally I was going to have a limited schedule, but I think I've signed up for like 11 races this year," he said.

With lots of races on the horizon, Price has his eyes set farther than this running season.

"My goal is to be 90 years old and be doing this," he said. "One of my other goals is to help other people that are going through this and to kind of give them guidance. Just kind of reach back for the next person coming through."

