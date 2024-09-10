'I don't want to leave': Popular Euclid soul food restaurant shut down for weeks, begging for help

EUCLID, Ohio — Dawna Blount’s lifelong dream of opening her own restaurant has come with several challenges, and her business is now dangling by a thread.

Dawna is her name, but she said everyone calls her “Grams” because she’s like the neighborhood grandma.

“I've actually been blessed that I got put in this area because it's like a family,” Blount said.

The last few weeks have put Blount and her restaurant, Gram Gram’s Soulfood, in a bind, though.

“I’ve de-plenished everything I have. I don’t even have more money to buy food,” Blount stated.

As the August storms struck Euclid, they knocked out the power for thousands, including Gram Gram’s Soulfood.

Rather than toss out the perishable food, Blount said she cooked it all and gave it to those in need for free.

“I'm happy I did because I didn't know so many of my neighbors had been without power too,” she added.

The power turned back on for her five days later, and Gram Gram’s Soulfood was back in business. But then she was hit with another obstacle.

Blount explained that both her fridge and stove had stopped working.

“I'm going to still work around that,” Blount said.

Blount barbecued outside for the time being and started making phone calls to see about getting a contractor to repair both. She hired one man to fix her stove and another to fix her fridge.

She said the contractor hired to fix her fridge took the $600 she paid him and never came back.

News 5 called the phone number Blount had previously dialed to speak with him, but he didn’t answer and has yet to return the call.

The second contractor was paid $350, according to Blount. She said he fixed her stove, but then it stopped working an hour later.

Blount said she hadn’t heard from the man since.

News 5 also called that individual, and he offered to either come back to fix it this week or give Blount a partial refund. He also stated he’d tried getting a hold of Blount several times prior but was unable to.

Blount updated News 5 that he called shortly after and vowed to come back this week and finish the job.

“Thank you for all your help. This is because of you and News 5,” Blount said.

Until her equipment is fixed, a “closed” sign will sit in the window, and the door will remain locked.

“I’ve given up everything I own. I have nothing material, but I got this. I got this neighborhood, and I promise you even if I had to close Gram Gram’s, I would never want to leave these people. I don't want to leave. I just don't want to leave. I love what I do, and I love these people,” Blount said as tears streamed down her cheeks. “It’s my everything and it’s given me a community and I [have] never had that before.”

Roscoe Mason is a previous customer of Gram Gram’s Soulfood. He described the food as “delicious” and is hopeful Blount will get back on her feet.

“I got a soul food dinner from her since she lived on my street and since I was a previous owner of a restaurant, I patronized new businesses,” Mason said. “I have a certain amount of sympathy for people because it's hard to start a business. It's really complicated.”

Mason added that the experience at Gram Gram’s Soulfood was delightful and that Blount was always so kind.

"Gram’s food is always fresh, delicious, and of the best quality. I've probably tried over half of her menu, and everything has been phenomenal. Gram herself is such a nice person. You can tell she really loves cooking and the people in her community," another former customer of Gram Gram's Soulfood, Daniel Lee, told News 5 over email.

Greg Brown doesn’t live too far from the restaurant but hasn’t had the opportunity to try it yet as it’s been closed each time he’s wanted to stop by.

“I heard it was great. That’s the reason I tried to stop by, and I also know her from the store next door. I always told her I was coming by to eat there,” explained Brown.

He also described Blount as a kind person.

At the bare minimum, Blount said she needs $500 to restock food and get her operation moving again.

To donate to Gram Gram’s Soulfood, there is a verified GoFundMe. Donations can also be sent to Blount’s CashApp tag: $Gramgramssoulfood.

Blount has raised $170 as of Monday night.

“I have a very viable business. I just need help,” she said.