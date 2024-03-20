'I feel like my baby was trying to make it home to me': Antwoina Carter died Sunday, her family wants answers

CLEVELAND — Antwoina Carter was 26 years old.

She was the mother of five children ranging in age from 7 months to 11 years old. And she worked as a home health aide.

“Her kids deserve justice. Her family deserves justice, because you left me with so much pain,” said Latrice Carter, Antwoina’s mom. “Her kids (are) hurting…missing their mom."

Latrice is left with unimaginable pain and has to explain to her grandchildren that their mother is no longer alive. She said her daughter’s personality was like a firecracker.

“What do you think you’ll miss most of your daughter?” News 5 asked Latrice.

“Her voice. Her loudness…wittiness (and) her jokes just out of the blue,” Latrice said.

March 17, around 2 a.m., Latrice said widows were busted out of a vehicle in her driveway at a home she shared with Antwoina in Cleveland’s Glenville Neighborhood.

Latrice said her daughter and one of her children’s fathers had an argument.

News 5 obtained a 911 call Antwoina made around 3:46 a.m.

She told the dispatcher, “I have someone that's parked in front of my house that's been threatening me.”

When the dispatcher asked if Antwoina knew who the person was, she said, “It’s this girl. I don't know her real name..."

Antwoina gave the dispatcher the person's nickname and said it was the girlfriend of one of her children’s father and that she was in a dark blue Jeep.

Latrice said she didn’t know her daughter had called 911, and she called 911 at about 4:32 a.m. after not being able to reach her.

Latrice said two officers from the Cleveland Police Department showed up at her home, and while they were speaking, she noticed her daughter driving toward the house.

“I said, 'oh my daughter right here,’” Latrice said she told officers. “I seen her car coming and it was coming kind of fast. I didn’t think nothing of it. So, then I seen the car behind her chasing her, and I heard the shots like really loud."

The Cuyahoga County Sheriff’s Department released the following statement:

The Cuyahoga County Use of Deadly Force Team is currently investigating an incident which occurred on March 17, 2024 at approximately 5:20 a.m. involving members of the Cleveland Division of Police.



Preliminary information indicates that Cleveland Police officers were at a call for service in the 10500 block of Garfield Avenue when two vehicles traveling at a high rate of speed drove by, with shots being fired from one of the vehicles. Officers returned fire. One vehicle fled the scene. The second vehicle crashed nearby.



Upon approaching the crashed vehicle, officers located a female outside of the vehicle. Officers rendered aid and the 27 year old female was transported by Cleveland EMS to UH for treatment, where she was pronounced deceased. Cuyahoga County Sheriff's Department

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation assisted CCSD with processing the scene and the collection of evidence.

There are no arrests at this time. This matter remains under investigation.”

Latrice said, “The whole street was covered in bullets."

She said her daughter didn’t own a gun and believes she was literally running for her life- trying to get away from the other chasing vehicle.

"I think when she saw the police I think she felt like this was my help right here because that's how fast she was coming,” Latrice said.

Latrice and other relatives said they believed police were too quick to fire shots. While neither investigators nor the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office have released a manner or cause of death, Latrice said her daughter “died from a gunshot wound to the back.”

The Cuyahoga County Sheriff’s Department told News 5 that no arrests have been made, and the investigation continues.

Ohio BCI said no further information is available at this time.

Latrice wants whoever was in that other vehicle to be found and she wants a thorough investigation looking into everyone’s actions.

She said honoring her daughter and remaining strong for her grandchildren is her focus.

“How do you navigate that going forth?” News 5 asked Latrice.

“I just try to push keep pushing,” Latrice said. “It's probably going to be hard, but I have a village behind me."

The family expects to have a funeral for Antwoina sometime next week.

Cleveland Police told News 5, "As the County Sheriff's Office is currently reviewing the entire incident, we are unable to disclose specific details related this incident, as this is considered part of CCSO investigation."

News 5 also reached out to the Cleveland Police Patrolmen's Association. As of Wednesday evening, our call and email haven't been returned.