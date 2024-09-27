'I live it everyday': Hispanic Police proud to wear badge of inclusivity, acceptance

CLEVELAND, Ohio — To serve and protect. That’s the motto police officers live by.

For Sergeant Manny Velez, that way of life is something he wears as a badge of honor 365 days a year.

“I live it every day. I breathe it every day,” he said.

Velez became a Cleveland native when he was 10 years old. Before, his parents migrated to the U.S. from Puerto Rico in the 1970s, and Velez spent a part of his childhood in Philadelphia.

“As I was growing up, it's interesting because I didn't really speak Spanish well at all. But as you get older and you connect with your roots and your culture, you start to get an interest and an appreciation for where your parents and your ancestors come from,” Velez explained.

Velez started his career as a building inspector, but through that, he said he realized where his true passion lay.

“I had the opportunity to kind of interact with people and help them through difficult times related to building code violations and people from vulnerable populations. Eventually, I gained an interest... in becoming a police officer and serving people in an expanded capacity,” Velez said.

Velez has been a Cleveland police officer for eight years.

“You certainly gain a deep appreciation for the work that the men and women in blue do every single day. But specifically for the Hispanic culture, the ability to speak in Spanish, the ability to be an asset for the department, to be able to deliver a high standard of service in a language that's culturally competent, right? You know how people live in their households, what they expect, and how to really kind of connect. That's a beautiful asset to have with the division,” Velez said. “We are not only serving our population, but we're advocates at the same time.”

He said it’s important for Hispanic members of the police force to help their community and “learn the red tape to navigate the system.”

Velez added it allows for that population to feel seen and opens a space for more serious conversations. He said it builds a layer of trust as well.

To keep that energy alive, Velez joined the Hispanic Police Officers' Association in Cleveland.

Velez was the Vice President of the organization in 2017 and then accepted the position of President in 2020.

The Hispanic Police Officers' Association in Cleveland was founded in 1986 as a platform committed to the ideals of education, charity, and volunteerism through allegiance to the community and family.

The organization currently has about 150 members, according to Velez.

The group recently took over Cleveland’s Puerto Rican Friendly Day event in 2018.

Velez said the celebration welcomed 22,000 guests last year with performances from artists paying tribute to their culture and heritage.

“When you get to share your roots whether it be the traditions of dancing, speaking the Spanish language, sharing your foods with other people, explaining what your grandmother's favorite meal was to a friend or a coworker —that’s a Hispanic Heritage celebration,” Velez stated.

Although Velez said he celebrates and shares his Puerto Rican culture all year long, Hispanic Heritage Month is where he feels he can educate the community the most.

“I hope that institutions and large corporations recognize and see us, see Hispanics year-round. That's very important. Not just the month of Hispanic heritage. However, it still is a wonderful tool to celebrate our culture and to allow people to immerse themselves. They gain a more personal appreciation for other cultures and the diversity that exists within the City of Cleveland,” Velez noted.

Velez and a few other Hispanic Police Officers' Association members were invited to the Latino Heritage Festival on Monday at West Park Academy.

The group passed out sweet treats and met with both members of the Hispanic community and those looking to learn more about the culture.

The event featured 30 Road to Zambia students dancing a variety of Hispanic dances from the salsa to bachata.

“We are a mixed culture here. It is diverse. Some of the children are Hispanic and it's good for them to know their roots. And it's something for the children to experience with each other,” said Road to Zambia CEO, Joseph Katuta Gates.

Road to Zambia kids were waving Hispanic flags while also learning the history behind their dances.

Katuta Gates said the students rehearsed the dances for six weeks.

“It was fun!,” Katuta Gates exclaimed.

As parents were watching their kids have fun in the bounce houses, getting their faces painted, or dancing the night away, members of the Hispanic Police Officers Association like Velez were watching over the event and making sure everyone was safe.

Velez said if anyone would like to be part of the Hispanic Police Officers Association, it's not a requirement to be Hispanic or a Cleveland police officer.

If you’re interested in supporting the organization, CLICK HERE.