'I thought I was getting shot and by a real bullet': 2 Avon teens found responsible for BB gun shooting

AVON, Ohio — Two teens were taken into police custody Friday after shooting BB guns at other teens at Avon High School.

New 5 spoke to one of the victims, who said the situation could have turned out much worse. She didn’t want to identify herself or show her face in the interview out of fear for her safety.

It was a typical Friday night for one Avon High School junior who was having a sleepover with her friend. They decided to head to the school parking lot later in the evening to look at the Northern Lights.

“We were having a great night, minding our own business,” said the victim.

As she and her friend were sitting in the truck bed looking up at the sky, she said out of nowhere, they heard and saw two people on the back of an ATV with their faces covered, racing towards them.

“There was no time to react because they just kept speeding towards us,” the victim added. “So, we didn't know what to do and then all of a sudden they just pulled out the gun at us and we were like, 'Oh my God.'”

She couldn’t tell if the gun was real or not.

“When I first felt stuff hitting my body, I think I had so much adrenaline that it didn't hurt, but I knew I was getting hit with stuff and it didn't hit me until after for a second that I wasn't bleeding,” said the victim. “So I realized it was just pellets, but for a second, I thought I was getting shot and by a real bullet.”

She and her friend luckily got back into the enclosed part of the truck and took video of the people shooting, then called police.

Police later located the two teens responsible and said they were cooperative and admitted to their involvement. The victim said she’s grateful she and her friend made it out without any serious injuries.

“There was nowhere to hide,” the victim added. “It could have been a very tragic night if it was a different scenario with the gun.”

The incident has been sent to the Lorain County Prosecutor’s office for consideration of charges.