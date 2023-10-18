'I want justice for my daughter:' Mother speaks out for the first time after 15-year-old daughter is murdered

CLEVELAND — A mother speaks with News 5 nearly one year after losing her 15-year-old daughter. Jasmine Torres is still looking for justice for her daughter, Jaiden Rose Rentas.

The 15-year-old girl was found shot in a car left running in a field on W. 22nd Street on the west side of Cleveland.

A 16-year-old was arrested in connection to Jaiden's death. On Wednesday, Oct. 23, there is a probable cause bindover hearing in Cuyahoga County Juvenile Court. Torres said almost a year later, justice still has not been served.

Torres said the 15-year-old had big goals and big love for her family, especially brothers Joe and Abel.

"She was an amazing sister. She loved her brothers so much," said Jasmine Torres, Jaiden Rentas' mother.

Jaiden loved art; some of her art now sits on a memorial in her mother's home. "She wanted to work hard, she wanted to go to college, she was like, I'm going to be an artist," said Torres.

News 5 Jaiden Rose Rentas wanted to go to college to be an artist.

Torres said on Oct. 19, 2022, Jaiden left for school earlier than usual, "I had a weird feeling. I called the school like an hour later, and they said no, she wasn't in," said Torres.

Missing and endangered signs went up across the city, and friends and family searched tirelessly for nine days.

"Jaiden had never done anything before like this, though. She never ran away, never anything like this," said Torres.

On Oct. 28, 2022, Cleveland Police said a neighbor reported a car sitting in a field on W. 22nd Street with its engine on and windshield wipers running. Police found Jaiden Rentas inside with a gunshot wound.

News 5 Jaiden Rentas went missing October 19, 2022. Family and friends searched nine days before she was found dead.

"She was so excited to turn 16, and then she was robbed of that. She was taken so young," said Torres.

Almost a year later, the grief still comes in waves for Torres. Looking at Jaiden's pictures and mementos keeps her memory alive.

Torres said she would not let her baby girl be forgotten. "I just want justice. I want justice for my daughter," said Torres.

On the one-year anniversary of Jaiden being found, Oct. 28, 2023, Torres, joined by other family and friends, will host a vigil for Jaiden Rose at the field on W. 22nd. Street. That vigil will start at 7 p.m.

News 5 This memorial of pictures and momentos of Jaiden Rentas now sits in Jasmine Torres' living room.