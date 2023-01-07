‘I wanted to be a good teammate’: Browns QB Jacoby Brissett grateful for experience, excited for what's next

BEREA, Ohio — A day after being named the local Pro Football Writers of America's Dino Lucarelli ‘Good Guy Award’ winner, Jacoby Brissett did what he doesn't usually do without starting quarterback obligations, and walked up to the media podium in the locker room with a smile, ready to answer questions.

Brissett won the award, given annually to a player for their cooperation with the media and for the way a player carries themself in the community and with their teammates, for good reason. Throughout a difficult season, Brissett came to all of his scheduled media availabilities in good spirts, adamant about doing his best even if it wasn't his favorite part about being in the NFL.

"Not that much, but I know it's part of it and I've been bad at this before and I've had people around try to help me do it the right way. Because obviously you guys have a job to do, just like I have a job to do. So I hope that I've been transparent enough to where you guys have been able to understand my message. So yeah, I still don't like it," Brissett laughed when asked how much he enjoyed participating in media availability.

Even when Brissett has been unenthused, it's been hard to tell. It's an energy he exudes.

On a day that saw the storylines centered around defensive end Jadeveon Clowney being dismissed from practice after making inflammatory comments about how he's being used and his future with the team, Brissett still came with positive energy. It was second nature to him.

"I was just trying to be a good person and be there for guys. And I found that guys—I've talked to more guys than I have went up to—they've come to talk to me and things like of that nature. And I think since I haven't been playing and been able to mingle around more my relationship with other guys have gotten stronger and being able to see different sides of other people," Brissett said.

Brissett is entering his final game of the season like the rest of his teammates, but for him it could also be his last with the team.

While Brissett has made it clear he's very much enjoyed his time with the Browns, he also has worked exceptionally hard to prove himself this year with 11 games as the Browns starting quarterback while Deshaun Watson served his suspension. Brissett entered the year with a clear message—he didn't see himself as just a backup quarterback, he was simply a quarterback.

Through 11 games, Brissett had a career year, showing he has what it takes to lead a team, both on the field and off. While the Browns aren't eager to see Brissett go, there would be no question about Brissett choosing to go somewhere for a starting role. That is something that he and many others hope pays off next season.

"It's not my job to tell them what to do with it, but I definitely think I've put film on for somebody to say that I'm a starter in this league and I believe that about myself. So whatever happens after that just happens," Brissett said.

Fittingly enough, the Browns named Brissett their ceremonial Game Captain for the final game, crowning him at practice Friday afternoon. It will be a meaningful way to end the season for the quarterback and highlight a season he, and fans, will not soon forget.

"It's been awesome. It's been nothing short of that. The highs and lows, the ups and downs, the relationships, the things that you get to experience in the NFL locker room and being able to start and go out there and play good football and it's been a lot of fun. Something that I for sure will cherish. I've learned a lot about myself and this game and obviously I'm excited for what the future holds, but I'm excited that I got to do this experience," Brissett said.

Brissett entered this opportunity never wanting to set specific goals for himself, aside from one that is.

“I think I've been thinking about that for a while and I just go back to when I first started this out and that question was like, ‘what do you want to prove? or ‘what do you want to show this year?’ And if I remember correctly, the first thing I said, ‘I wanted to be a good teammate’ because I feel like that holds more weight to me than wins and losses and things of that nature," Brissett reflected. "And hopefully in the next couple days I can get that answer if I was a good teammate or not. And then that'll be my answer.”

As Brissett pondered if he had been a good enough teammate, running back D'Ernest Johnson gave him an immediate answer from across the room.

"You've been a great teammate, bro," Johnson yelled over to him.

And in a way that only Brissett,—the funny guy with a unique sense of humor that has made him beloved to his teammates, coaches and everyone around him—could do, he responded back to Johnson with a simple quip.

“Don’t worry, I'll pay for your dinner tonight," Brissett said.

