Ice jams causing flood concerns for Willoughby Hills residents

Freeze. Thaw. Freeze again and thaw. Fluctuating temperatures are causing ice jams to form and melt again, creating flooding issues for residents who live near rivers.

Over in Willoughby Hills, yards on Millann Drive are flooded from thawing ice jams along the Chagrin River.

News 5 Cleveland

Milann Drive is a horseshoe-shaped road that the river wraps around on three sides.

Photos of the area show water stagnating in front and back yards and covering parts of the road.

News 5 Cleveland

This is the same area that flooded earlier this week when temps climbed into the 40s.

Willoughby Hills Fire Department monitoring Chagrin River ice jams

RELATED: Residents concerned of flooding due to ice jams on the Chagrin River

Rocky River

Sections of area rivers are overflowing with ice. This morning, Trent Magill documented all the ice piling up on Rocky River near the lake.

What is an ice jam?

Ice jams happen when chunks of ice clump together to block the flow of a river. This can then cause flooding in communities near the river.

What are ice jams, and why do they happen?

RELATED: What are ice jams, and why do they happen?