Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Ice jams causing flood concerns for Willoughby Hills residents

Freeze. Thaw. Freeze again and thaw. Fluctuating temperatures are causing ice jams to form and melt again, creating flooding issues for residents who live near rivers.
IMG_1453.jpg
Posted
and last updated

Freeze. Thaw. Freeze again and thaw. Fluctuating temperatures are causing ice jams to form and melt again, creating flooding issues for residents who live near rivers.

Over in Willoughby Hills, yards on Millann Drive are flooded from thawing ice jams along the Chagrin River.

IMG_1449.jpg

Milann Drive is a horseshoe-shaped road that the river wraps around on three sides.

Photos of the area show water stagnating in front and back yards and covering parts of the road.

IMG_1454.jpg

This is the same area that flooded earlier this week when temps climbed into the 40s.

Willoughby Hills Fire Department monitoring Chagrin River ice jams

RELATED: Residents concerned of flooding due to ice jams on the Chagrin River

Rocky River

Sections of area rivers are overflowing with ice. This morning, Trent Magill documented all the ice piling up on Rocky River near the lake.

What is an ice jam?

Ice jams happen when chunks of ice clump together to block the flow of a river. This can then cause flooding in communities near the river.

What are ice jams, and why do they happen?

RELATED: What are ice jams, and why do they happen?

We Follow Through
Want us to continue to follow through on a story? Let us know.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Click here for stories we’ve followed through on and to submit your ideas.