Identity of resident who shot 2 employees at a senior living facility in New London revealed

The New London Police Department has been investigating a shooting that occurred Friday at a senior living facility in New London where a resident took their own life after injuring two employees.

The shooting took place in the lobby and office of Windy Acres, a 62-and-over facility with 32 units located in a sleepy village 30 miles north of Mansfield.

Police discovered the two victims were the office manager and a maintenance employee.

New London police say both victims have since been released from the hospital and are resting at home.

A resident of the complex, 70-year-old Roger Murray, was identified as the gunman who shot the two employees and himself, according to police.

After a preliminary investigation, police say Murray's motive stemmed from filing multiple repair requests for his apartment and feeling like they were not being adequately met.

New London police say he was further distraught over the matter because of a pending site inspection.

