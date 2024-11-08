2 employees shot by a resident at a senior living facility in New London

NEW LONDON, Ohio — Two employees at a senior living facility in New London were shot on Friday morning by a resident who then took their own life, said New London police chief Joe Hicks.

Both of the employees who were shot were able to enter an ambulance under their own power, said Hicks.

Hicks and a property management rep answered questions from reporters on Friday afternoon.

2 employees shot at senior living facility in New London, Ohio

The shootings took place in the lobby and office of Windy Acres, a 62-and-over facility with 32 units located in a sleepy village 30 miles north of Mansfield.

The facility has been under lockdown since the shooting as an investigation takes place, but there is no threat to the community, said Hicks.

News 5 Windy Acres in New London, Ohio

Hicks said an active shooter call came in around 10:52 a.m., and he responded with another officer.

Celia Kendall, chief executive officer of Beacon 360 Management, which is the property manager of Windy Acres, said her organization has been in contact with the families of the two employees.

"We're appalled. We're saddened," Kendall said. "Myself, my team, the residents, they're scared. They're wondering like we all are — how does this happen in sleepy New London?"

The identity of the shooter has not been released.

The motive for the shooting is unknown at this time.