If you hear jets scrambling over city this weekend don't worry, it's just the Cleveland National Air Show

Things are going to get a bit loud along the lake shore near Cleveland this weekend. If you hear jets zoom overhead, we're not being invaded; they're just here for the Cleveland National Air Show

The air show runs Saturday through Monday, and you'll hear aircraft from around 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. each day.

Here's the schedule of events for what's taking place in the air; schedule times are the same for all three days:

9:30 a.m. – Noon



Cleveland Aeromodeling Society – Radio Controlled Aircraft

AUVSI Northern Ohio Satellite Chapter - Drone Demonstration

U.S. Army Golden Knights Parachute Team

U.S. Air Force KC-135 Demonstration

Hot Streak II Jet Truck

Metro Life Flight Medical Helicopter Fly-by

Noon – 2 p.m.



U.S. Air Force C-130 Demonstration

Mini Jet Airshows

U.S. Coast Guard Search and Rescue Demo

Air National Guard F-15 Eagle Fly-by

Patty Wagstaff

Hot Streak II Jet Truck

U.S. Air Force F-22 Demonstration

U.S. Navy F/A-18 Super Hornet Demonstration

2 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. (*GATES CLOSE AT 3 p.m.)



AeroShell Aerobatic Team

U.S. Army Golden Knights Parachute Team

U.S. Marine Corps AV-8B Harrier Demonstration

Photo Pass

U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds

Ticket information

Tickets to this year's event must be purchased online. There will be no ticket sales at the gate. CLICK HERE for ticket information. If you'd like to learn more about specific events at the air show, CLICK HERE.

