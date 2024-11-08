I'm In Ministry helping families in Cleveland start over after setbacks through furniture, clothing donations

BROOKLYN HEIGHTS — Deacon Lou Primozic started I’m In Ministry a decade ago to help people get a fresh start after life knocked them down.

“I say we have a congregation made up of a community of volunteers who make the impossible- possible every day by living the gospel,” Primozic said.

The faith-based charity has a warehouse in Brooklyn Heights that gives furniture people no longer want, sometimes destined for a landfill, a second chance.

“We repurpose, we refinish, and then we reuse it… and give it to somebody. And oftentimes what they'll tell us, ‘This is the best piece of furniture that I've ever had,’” Primozic said.

The warehouse is full of beds, tables, dressers, chairs, and various other accessories, such as lamps and tableware.

Volunteers pick up donations from private citizens, organizations and institutions. After being collected, items are cleaned, sorted and fixed up if needed before being delivered to new homes.

“We went from 500 pieces every five days 12 months ago (and) today we're at 800 pieces every five days,” Primozic said.

He said the organization has 60 distributor partnerships and more than 100 referral agencies.

"So what we learn is people from all walks of life- bad things could happen to good people,” Primozic said. “And that's what we do is we serve them and everything we do is privilege. It's privilege to be able to serve people.”

Some clients are coming out of homelessness, are refugees or have experienced an array of hardships.

“For whatever reason they lost their jobs. Could be an addiction. It could be domestic violence. It could be house fire. They end up in a very desperate situation. They find us and we help them,” Primozic said.

Clients don’t just get one or two pieces of furniture. Their entire apartment or home gets furnished.

A friend referred Gabrielle Horton to I’m In Ministry.

“It was just really a blessing to me seeing that I'm just getting settled in here and I don't have a lot of money,” Horton said.

She’s getting back on her feet after moving to Northeast Ohio from Los Angeles.

“They help anyone. You know you fall on hard times,” Horton said. “I just don't have any words to explain how I really feel about that.”

Soon, her new home will be completely furnished. She said it’s one less thing to worry about as she starts a new job on Friday.

“Now you can focus on other things, like starting your new job… setting roots?” I asked Horton.

She responded, “Yes!”

Cold Weather Clothing Drive

On Saturday, Nov. 9, I’m In Ministry is hosting its first Cold Weather Clothing Drive from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at its warehouse at 100 Hayes Dr., Suite F, in Brooklyn Heights.

“We're asking people to bring in winter clothing new and or slightly used jackets, hoods, hoodies, pants, (and) socks,” Primozic said.

Things are changing a bit this year with a drop-off event because, as Primozic put it, the need has increased.

“We're already putting out winter jackets. The nights are cold, and most of the people who are on unsheltered who we help, they need to have blankets, jackets and so on,” Primozic said. “And then those who are not unsheltered don't have cars, so they've got to walk to wherever they need to go in the outdoor elements."

He said serving people is a privilege, and the hugs he’s received are priceless. Primozic said volunteers are now the first to receive that sign of appreciation.

“Let them get the first hug because I've gotten the first hug the last 10 years,” Primozic said.