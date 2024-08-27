'I'm tired of not having peace,' Canton residents voice concerns to city leaders

Community members filled Monday evening's city council meeting in Canton as a video involving officers from the Canton Police Department circulates online.

In a press release, Chief John Gabbard said officers were called to the 1800 block of Morris Avenue NE on August 24 around 8:30 p.m. for reports of an argument involving 10 to 15 people.

Police said there was also a report of gun violence in the area.

Part of what happened next is shown on the 24-second social media clip. News 5 does not currently have permission to show the video. In it, officers can be seen surrounding a group of men before a 21-year-old man is knocked to the ground.

In his press release, Chief Gabbard said, "Officers ordered the suspects to the ground and they appeared to be complying when Officer Brandon Momirov kicked Jaemiir McElroy in the chest.

Gabbard said the officer is under review.

The Canton Police Department has been made aware of a video circulating on social media involving an arrest in the 1800 Block of Morris Ave NE in which an individual was kicked by an officer. On August 24th, around 8:30 PM, a citizen reported an argument involving 10-15 individuals in the 1800 block of Morris Ave NE. Several officers responded, including detectives from the Coordinated Response Team, who had received intelligence related to gun violence in the Mahoning Manor complex. Multiple people fled from the scene and arriving officers engaged in two foot pursuits. One suspect was carrying a firearm that was plainly visible to the pursuing officer and the pursuit was discontinued without an apprehension. Officers responding to point of call encountered multiple additional suspects. Officers ordered the suspects to the ground and they appeared to be complying when Officer Brandon Momirov kicked Jaemiier McElroy (M/21) in the chest. All suspects were taken into custody. Officers recovered two Glock 9mm pistols on the scene. A backpack containing a large amount of marijuana, currency and scales was recovered in a nearby vehicle. The actions of Officer Momirov are currently under review. Canton Police Chief John Gabbard

Bobby DiCello, legal counsel McElroy, said in a statement, "It is time for the City of Canton to wake up and realize that its police department is attacking its own citizens and treating them as enemy combatants rather than citizens."

The family of Jaemiir McElroy are sickened by the senseless and cruel acts of violence that Jaemiir endured on Saturday.

It should not be lost on anyone that after officers attacked him and hospitalized him, they issued charges which find no support in the video. One of those charges, resisting arrest, is not justified by the video: Jaemiir is on his knees with his hands in the air when he is kicked in the head by an officer who charges at him.

The family is resolved to get justice for Jaemiir. It is time for the City of Canton to wake up and realize that its police department is attacking its own citizens and treating them as enemy combatants rather than citizens.

We remain committed to holding these officers accountable. Attorney Bobby DiCello

Saturday's incident is the third recent case involving a controversial response from Canton Police.

In April, Frank Tyson died while in custody of Canton Police. One of Tyson's brothers spoke Monday evening.

"It's time for this s—- to stop. You don't give a f—-," said Melvin Tyson during the city council meeting.

Residents like Daniel Gates also expressed their feelings on the recent incidents. "I'm tired of brutality, I'm tired of violence, and I'm tired of not having peace," said Gates.

Resident Veronica Early said, "They keep killing us, beating us, destroying our community." Many residents News 5 spoke with said they want to have a conversation with the police chief, in hopes that officer training will improve.

Canton's mayor declined an interview with News 5 but started Monday's meeting with a statement. "Eight months as mayor an I knew what I signed up for, but I didn't sign up for this," said Mayor William Sherer II. "This will be handled."

News 5 contacted the Canton Police Department for an interview but did not hear back.