Immunity protects officer, city of Akron from claims after cruiser crashes into 4 cars in Highland Square

AKRON, Ohio — An Akron police officer was found to be at fault for an accident in Highland Square that smashed up four cars, and a department investigation revealed he violated policy.

However, he will not have to pay for the damage done to the vehicles, and it appears neither will his employer, the city of Akron.

Steven Rockich has been fighting to get money from the city since October 2024, when his Mazda was crushed in the police-involved incident in Highland Square.

Akron police cruiser crashes into 4 cars in Highland Square; owners want to know who will pay

"I understand they need to do their job, but the city needs to be accountable for that and actually pay for the damages that they caused," Rockich said.

Video from cruiser cameras, body-worn cameras and city-owned cameras along West Market Street captured the chaos that unfolded just after 1 a.m. on October 20.

According to Akron police, two officers were traveling at a high rate of speed on their way to a burglary call.

A dash camera recorded the officer, who was behind the wheel, swerving to avoid a car making a U-turn on West Market Street just east of Conger Avenue.

The cruiser then slammed head-on into a car parked along the street's curb, causing a chain-reaction crash that damaged three other parked cars.

The officer who was driving called out the code for an accident, "We've got a Signal 8 in Highland Square."

The officers and a man who got out of one of the parked cars were injured and treated at Akron hospitals.

Rockich was working in Highland Square that night and was stunned by what he saw.

"I could not believe my eyes, man, I was like what the heck?" he said.

Rockich's car, which was paid off, was totaled and without personal collision insurance, he was stuck with the bills on top of the aggravation.

"The towing that I had to pay out-of-pocket was over $600, and then my car was worth over $5,000, so it's all out the window— just smashed," Rockich said.

A police report shows the officer was "in error," meaning he was at fault for the crash.

He responded with overhead lights, but the report indicates that the sirens were not activated until another car was spotted making a U-turn.

City Spokesperson Stephanie Marsh said the officer involved has been found to violate policy and is in a "pre-disciplinary process currently."

The statement does not explain exactly how the officer violated policy.

Rockich expected the city to pay for the damage, especially since he had zero involvement in the crash. However, he hasn't received a penny.

"They said that they're not going to pay anything for what just happened because it's full immunity," Rockich said.

In November, Rockich received a letter from Selective Insurance, the city's insurance provider, indicating it was denying his claim based on immunity for the city.

In the statement from Marsh, she said, "The city's insurance provider has denied claims in this incident based on immunity. However, the conversations internally remain ongoing, and the matter is still open."

University of Akron law professor Michael Gentithes said, in most cases, the state statute in Ohio provides immunity to officers who cause crashes while on the job. That immunity can extend to employers— in this case, to the city of Akron.

"The immunity covers at least negligent conduct by the officers, but if the officers conduct is willful and wanton, it might amount to liability," Gentithes said.

Gentithes said the argument for immunity is to prevent officers from worrying about liability while working.

"We don't want officers hesitating to respond in emergency situations. We want them to do their job," he said.

Because of what happened, Rockich had to buy another used car—a Mazda. His monthly payments are $300. He recently took a new job driving for Uber.

"What am I to do? I have to try and cover a $13,000 car loan," he said.

But what Rockich really wants is for Akron to reconsider paying him for the money he lost.

"I hope the city just actually can have a heart."