Independence Local Schools mourning loss of 2021 graduate who died in out-of-state crash

INDEPENDENCE, Ohio — The Independence community and school district are mourning the loss of a 2021 high school graduate who died in a car crash while visiting friends out of state, Independence Local Schools confirmed.

Ben Vitron, a 2021 graduate of Independence High School, was involved in a crash while visiting friends out of state.

In a letter to parents, the district said it is “deeply saddened” by the loss and is offering support to students and school personnel.

There will be counselors available Friday, July 2 for any students or staff who may need or want help or any type of assistance surrounding the loss. Counselors from the Western Cuyahoga County Schools Crisis Counseling Team will be at the Independence High School Media Center from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The district released the following statement:

“In the days and weeks ahead, your child may have questions and concerns relating to the death and are going to require your support at home as they work through their feelings and grief. Although we cannot predict how any child may react, we can be sensitive and aware of the common reactions experienced by grieving adolescents. Below are a few resources and information that may be useful to you in helping your child at home. If you would like additional information or need assistance, please do not hesitate to contact Mr. Hogue or me.

We are deeply saddened by this loss to our school community and will make every effort to help you and your child as you need. We know you share our concern, support, and deepest sympathy for the Vitron family.”

