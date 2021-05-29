Indians game against Blue Jays postponed until Sunday, will be part of doubleheader

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Indians announced that its game against the Toronto Blue Jays scheduled for 4:10 p.m. Saturday has been postponed due to inclement weather.

The Indians will take on the Blue Jays Sunday during a doubleheader at 1:10 p.m. Gates open at noon.

Anyone who had tickets to today's game will receive credit for the tickets in their My Indians Tickets account.

According to the Indians:

Fans will not be able to use credit towards the remaining games in this current homestand due to limited capacity and seating manifest changes (May 30-June 2).

Important credit information for fans:

All credit will expire on Sept. 22, 2021 at 11:59PM ET

Fans credit will appear in their My Indians Tickets account by Tuesday, June 8

If fans encounter issues using their credit on their My Tickets Account, they can call 216-420-HITS for assistance

StubHub purchasers will be contacted directly by StubHub with further instructions.

