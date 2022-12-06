Watch Now
Injury-plagued LA Rams claim QB Baker Mayfield off waivers

Patrick Semansky/AP
FILE - Carolina Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) walks off the field after his teams loss to the Baltimore Ravens after an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, in Baltimore. A person familiar with the situation says the Carolina Panthers are expected to waive quarterback Baker Mayfield after the 2018 No. 1 draft pick asked for his release. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the announcement has not yet been made official. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)
Posted at 4:38 PM, Dec 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-06 16:38:23-05

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles Rams have claimed quarterback Baker Mayfield off waivers.

The Rams made the move Tuesday to add Mayfield, the No. 1 pick in the 2018 draft by Cleveland.

Mayfield was released by the Panthers on Monday at his request after seven disappointing games with Carolina.

The Rams need quarterback help. Matthew Stafford is almost certainly out for the season with a bruised spinal cord, and backups John Wolford and Bryce Perkins have been fairly ineffective while playing three of the past four games.

