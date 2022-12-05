Inmates at Ashtabula County Jail get sick from suspected overdoses

ASHTABULA, Ohio — The Ashtabula Sheriff's Office said it investigating after some inmates at the county jail got sick Monday afternoon from suspected drug overdoses.

Authorities didn't say how many inmates were affected, but several were treated with naloxone and taken to a nearby hospital as a precaution.

No further information has been provided.

