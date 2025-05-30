Interested in health care? Here's how to get your tuition paid

LORAIN, Ohio — For years, News 5 has reported on the staffing shortage in the health care industry, and institutions are finding new ways to attract people to the medical field.

“We have always had a nursing shortage and we are going to continue to have a nursing shortage, so employers like us, we need to be innovative,” said Mercy Health Market Chief Nursing Officer for Youngstown and Lorain, Stacie Call.

“We know that we need people in health care, whether it be nursing or lab or imaging…we have to assist them, to get there, to be able to afford that education.”

Camryn Smith

To reduce financial obstacles for students, Mercy Health and Lorain County Community College have recently expanded a tuition reimbursement partnership.

Now, Mercy Health employees will no longer have to pay tuition upfront and wait for reimbursement. The tuition is prepaid.

“It takes a lot of stress off your shoulders for sure, it’s awesome to say that I’m an RN, but it’s also awesome to say that I’m debt free after all that schooling,” said Mercy Health Registered Nurse Camryn Smith. She took advantage of the program before the tuition was prepaid. In exchange, she has to work at Mercy Health for 18 months.

Smith is now pursuing a Bachelor of Science in Nursing.

"I never realized the relationships that I would make at Mercy, sometimes I get emotional," she said. "I've made a lot of friends, my patients, I get very close with."

While this perk is only available to Mercy Health employees, Call said there are currently open positions at the hospital.

“We encourage people come in an entry levy position, maybe come in as an aide or come in as, what we call a sitter or care companion and then look at your options,” she said.

“You don’t have to be a full-time employee, you can be part-time, you can work what we call per diem, which is like causal employment and you’re eligible on day one of employment.”

Nursing isn't the only option. Call said it includes imaging, lab, surgical technicians and more.

Youngstown State has a similar partnership with Mercy Health.