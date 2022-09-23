Internal theft investigation shows more than $80,000 stolen from Elks Club in Ashtabula, police say

ASHTABULA, Ohio — The Ashtabula County Sheriff's Office has forwarded its investigation into an internal theft incident at the Elks Club to the county prosecutor's office.

Authorities say an investigation into the matter was started in June when an employee of the club found more than $35,000 missing from its gaming and legal gambling account.

Upon further investigation, it was discovered that around $82,000 had actually been taken from the accounts.

The case was sent to the Ashtabula County Prosecutor's Office for review and possible charges.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.