Interstate 90 rehab project revealed from Ohio Department of Transportation for $188 million

CLEVELAND — The Ohio Department of Transportation is looking to rehab the portion of Interstate 90 between Hilliard Road and the I-71/I-490 split starting in 2024 for $188 million, according to a press release.

The eight-mile project would include an entire replacement of pavement, new drainage infrastructure, adding more space for bridge vertical clearance, fixing bridge infrastructure, new signs, and pavement markings, the release said.

The project looks to fix multiple problems such as ride quality, and aging pavement, including infrastructure for other long-term projects.

ODOT is asking for the public's opinion regarding this project. You can submit thoughts and comments to this website.

You can also send thoughts to:

Phone: District 12 Public Involvement, 216-584-2089

Email: mark.carpenter@dot.ohio.gov

Address: Mark Alan Carpenter, P.E. District Environmental Coordinator, 5500 Transportation Blvd., Garfield Heights, OH, 44125

Public comments will be taken until Sept. 9.

The project's projected completion is in the spring of 2026.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.