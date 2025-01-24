Investigation completed over complaints of Cleveland councilman's comments toward women

CLEVELAND — Cleveland Council President Blaine Griffin confirmed a quiet 9-month investigation has wrapped up involving a council person's conduct and repeated complaints of inappropriate behavior towards women.

While Griffin declined to name the councilperson, a letter from Destination Cleveland’s chief experience officer sent to Griffin points to Ward 1 councilman Joe Jones.

The letter describes how Jones met with Destination Cleveland and an artist in May of last year about a proposed mural in his ward.

In the letter, the unnamed artist recalled, “the councilman proceeded to speak about my looks in an uncomfortable manner. He spoke about how beautiful I was and details of my face and all these attributes that I have that he and his neighborhood would want to see." She went on to say, “I was extremely uncomfortable.“

Additionally, she said, "Upon leaving the meeting everyone that was in attendance apologized to me, and I was instructed never to be alone with his councilman and never give him my contact information.”

Destination Cleveland’s chief experience officer added, “I attended this meeting and was both embarrassed and disappointed.”

"These comments are inappropriate," Griffin said. "It’s a different day. We have to always be professional and approach women with the utmost respect."

The investigation did not center around a single incident but multiple encounters between Jones and individuals working within and outside City Hall.

"We've had multiple complaints," Griffin said. "We’ve tried to have verbal conversations."

"I need you to come right on over in Ward 1 all nice and sweet like and help me rebuild my neighborhood," Jones told then-City Planning Director Joyce Pan Huang at a February 2023 budget hearing.

"I do want to caution you and actually the rest of this body to please refrain from making statements like 'nice' and 'sweet' and things like that because several people have just contacted me and have felt that those comments were offensive," Griffin said during that same meeting in February 2023.

The investigation laid out several recommendations for Jones to consider, such as sensitivity training.

"Professionalism and decorum is extremely important," Griffin added.

News 5 reached out to Jones, who has not responded and whose phone went straight to voicemail.

Griffin told News 5 that if the councilperson does not respond to Cleveland City Council and those recommendations, action could be taken as soon as early next week.