A domestic dispute, dozens of dogs, and a rescue mission. Local Humane Society now needs your help

SHELBY, Ohio — People running the Humane Society in Richland County have their hands full after dozens of dogs were found living in terrible conditions.

Police reports showed it all started Sept. 21 at a house on Marvin Avenue in Shelby when a woman “came outside screaming at (her) husband…banging on doors…" Reports stated the woman said the “argument started because they have 55 dogs and (the husband) is unwilling to help her care for them.”

No charges were filed in that dispute, but police returned on Sept. 25 with warrants and the Humane Society to seize what turned out to be 75 dogs.

THE RESCUE MISSION

“We opened the door, and there were just Chihuahuas running everywhere,” said Salli Tschantz, who is a humane agent and kennel manager. She told us she was there as they took the dogs from the couple’s home.

“It was just like feces covered and urine….” she said.

“All over the house?” we asked.

“Oh, all over, even on the bed she slept on,” she replied.

We tried to speak with the couple and knocked on the door several times, but no one answered.

WILL THERE BE CHARGES FILED AGAINST THE COUPLE?

A police report showed officers are waiting on charges against the couple until a full health report on the dogs is done. Tschantz told us the dogs were fed well, but they have skin conditions and dental issues to address.

In the meantime, the Humane Society of Richland County is looking for your assistance with things like Clorox wipes, urine pads, and, of course, money.

“Monetary donations because that will get us for vaccines, and their spay and neuters, you know, because we have 75 dogs we have to fix,” she said.

You can donate through their website, call 419-774-4795, or drop off items at the Humane Society. They’re also looking for good homes to foster the dogs that lived in filthy conditions at their former home.

“People, why? You know, it’s just unimaginable that someone could live in a situation like that,” said Tschantz.

THE HOUSE WAS KNOWN TO THE HUMANE SOCIETY

She also told us the Humane Society had heard complaints about that same home, and she went there twice in the past couple of years.

“A lot of noise and dogs; there’s a lot of dogs in there,” said Tschantz. “But if they don’t open the door for us, we don’t have a reason to get a warrant because we haven’t seen anything.”