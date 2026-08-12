Barberton's mayor resigned. So why are the allegations against him still a mystery?

BARBERTON, Ohio — Over two months after he submitted his resignation letter, the details of the allegations made by city employees against longtime Barberton Mayor William Judge have not been publicly disclosed, despite complaints from residents and business owners about the lack of transparency surrounding his unexpected departure.

Judge submitted his resignation letter June 15.

WATCH:

Barberton mayor announces resignation; community reminisces on his leadership

RELATED: Barberton mayor announces resignation

The city's law director, Lisa Miller, said the city will not release the findings of an independent investigation launched after multiple employees repeatedly complained about the mayor's conduct, citing the attorney-client privilege.

"It's a public record, but that doesn't mean it's necessarily subject to disclosure," Raymon Vasvari, an attorney who specializes in First Amendment issues, said.

"The public records act favors disclosure, but it contains a laundry list of things that can be exempt from disclosure, and those include things like trial preparation materials, confidential attorney investigations, and attorney work product where there's a reasonable belief that the city is going to end up in court," he said. "Those things are subject to privacy to protect a relationship so the council can give honest and candid advice to its client."

Vasvari said if an employee files a lawsuit related to the mayor's conduct, the city puts itself at risk by revealing the details of the investigation.

"It may seem political because all the actors are political, but, in reality, it's just good management," he said.

Why the city investigated

The issues that ultimately led to Mayor Judge's resignation began in June 2025, according to a statement released by current Barberton City Council President Rebecca Gearhart.

The statement said Miller received complaints from multiple employees about the mayor's behavior.

It said she addressed the complaints with the mayor, but the employees said problems persisted.

Miller then hired former Assistant U.S. Attorney Marlon Primes to conduct an independent investigation. Primes produced a 24-page report about the mayor's conduct.

Former City Council President Shorter Griffin said the investigation concerned "the mayor's role as a supervisor of employees and an alleged pattern of conduct," but provided no further details.

After Miller presented the report to City Council, council members offered Judge the opportunity to resign. They said Judge declined their request.

In April, the council voted 6-2 to begin removal proceedings.

RELATED: Barberton City Council considers removing Mayor William Judge

The council expected the mayor to fight for his job.

Instead, Judge resigned before the proceedings began — avoiding a public removal process that may have revealed more about the allegations against him.

Per the city's charter, Griffin became mayor, and Gearhart became council president.

Lots of money, little information

To find out more about the allegations against the former mayor, News 5 requested internal emails, invoices, and other records related to the investigation.

However, the records we received provided no insight into the allegations about the mayor's conduct.

The majority of the records we received were heavily redacted.

News 5 Investigators reached out to every member of city council. The members who returned our call said Miller had advised them not to discuss the details of the allegations against the mayor.

However, the records did reveal the cost of the investigation into the mayor's conduct.

The city has incurred more than $90,000 in legal and public relations expenses. Records show the city owes $73,069.50 to Brennan Manna Diamond, an Akron law firm. Records also show the city was billed $10,065 by Bricker Graydon Wyatt, a regional law firm with an office in Cleveland.

"If they were looking at a substantial settlement or a substantial verdict, this might be money well spent," Vasvari said. "It puts a wall between the city's liability and the mayor's personal liability, and so it's a proactive spending that might inoculate them against a much bigger judgment."

However, he questions why the city council also spent approximately $7,500 to hire Hennes Communications, a Northeast Ohio public relations firm, to help them craft statements about the investigation and removal proceedings.

"I am always surprised at the degree to which public entities feel the need to spend public dollars convincing the public that their position is right," he said. "It seems to me, somehow, inherently wrong that a city should be pitching to its taxpayers 'We did the right thing' with the help of a professional ad man."

Barberton response

Justin Guyton, who owns Rubber City Bargains, a retail business in Downtown Barberton, said he and his customers want more information about what led to the mayor's resignation.

"It's a mystery, and being that he's a public official, it shouldn't be a mystery," Guyton said. "If he did something wrong, people should know what it was that caused him to be removed from office."

Guyton said the mayor, who was serving his fourth term in office, was well-liked by residents and business owners.

Judge was first elected in 2011.

"He was voted in by the residents of Barberton, so they have the right to know why he's no longer in office," he said.

Former mayor's response

News 5 Investigators reached out to William Judge. He declined our request for an on-camera interview.

In an email, he sent us the following statement: