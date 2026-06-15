Barberton mayor announces resignation

The Barberton mayor announced his resignation Monday, which is effective immediately.

In April, Barberton City Council voted 6-2 to consider removing Mayor William Judge, who was serving his fourth term, from his position.

Barberton City Council considers removing Mayor William Judge

RELATED: Barberton City Council considers removing Mayor William Judge

In a statement, Judge said if he were to challenge council's decision to remove him, his "ability to continue serving effectively as Mayor would be compromised" by the conflict with City Council.

"I respect both the Council’s legislative authority and the provisions of the city charter. But, I recognize that although I have the right to request a hearing and contest my removal, that hearing would ultimately be conducted by the same Council that initiated these proceedings," Judge said in a statement.

Judge said he has chosen to step down and focus on his family.

"They have stood beside me through long hours, public scrutiny, and the challenges that come with leadership. At this moment, they deserve my time, my presence, and my commitment," Judge said in a statement.

City Council's consideration for removing Judge stemmed from "the mayor's role as a supervisor of employees and an alleged pattern of conduct," Council President Shorter Griffin said in April.

Read Judge's full statement below:

Today, with a heavy heart, I announce my resignation from my position as Mayor of the City of Barberton, effective today.



Public service has never been simply a job to me. It has been a calling, a responsibility, and an opportunity to advocate for the residents and families who place their trust in local government. Every decision I have made has been guided by what I believed to be in the best interest of our community.



By choosing to move forward with the process to remove me from office, the City Council has made clear its vision for the future direction of our city. I respect both the Council’s legislative authority and the provisions of the city charter. But, I recognize that although I have the right to request a hearing and contest my removal, that hearing would ultimately be conducted by the same Council that initiated these proceedings.



Even if I were successful in challenging the removal, my ability to continue serving effectively as Mayor would be compromised by an ongoing conflict with the City Council rather than a shared commitment to governing the city. Effective leadership depends on collaboration, mutual trust,

and a unified purpose. When those conditions no longer exist, difficult decisions must be made.



After considerable reflection, I have chosen to step aside and devote my full attention to the people who have sacrificed the most throughout my years of public service—my family. They have stood beside me through long hours, public scrutiny, and the challenges that come with leadership. At this moment, they deserve my time, my presence, and my commitment.



This decision is not a reflection of a lack of passion for our city. My belief in this community remains as strong today as it was when I first accepted the responsibility to serve. Rather, this decision is an acknowledgment that leadership also requires knowing when to place principle above position and family above title.



I am deeply grateful to the residents who supported me, challenged me, and entrusted me with the privilege of serving them. I thank the city employees, community leaders, and countless volunteers whose dedication often goes unseen but whose efforts make our city stronger every day.



Although I am leaving this office, I will continue to advocate for the values of transparency, accountability, responsible government, and the well-being of the families who call this city home.



Serving you has been one of the greatest honors of my life. I leave with gratitude, pride in what we have accomplished together, and hope for the future.



Mayor William Judge