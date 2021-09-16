Canton couple gets attention on 2009 unsolved murder after News 5 reaches out to governor

CLEVELAND — A couple from Canton has been desperate for answers after their elderly loved one was brutally murdered in a small Ohio town. Bob and Kathy Kennedy told us they had been running into roadblocks for justice during the last 12 years. They turned to News 5 for assistance, and after we reached out to the governor's office, the case has new light with the Ohio Attorney General’s Office.

“Her jawbone, her eye socket, top of her head was laid open,” said Bob about his 91-year-old mother Grace Kennedy when police found her. “I don’t know what kind of an animal would do this to another human being.”

The homicide happened in 2009 in Bryan, Ohio, near the Indiana border. The Kennedys told us the small-town police department thought it could wrap up the case in a matter of days. However, days turned into years with no arrests.

In our recent interview, the Kennedys made a direct plea to Governor Mike DeWine. When DeWine was running for the AG’s Office back in 2010, during his campaign, he mentioned Grace’s case specifically as one that needed more help.

“If you really care as much as you cared at that point in time to get elected, you will put pressure on the powers that be to get this investigation active and expanded, and all the resources necessary to put towards it,” said Kathy.

We took the Kennedys' plea to the governor’s office. Within days, the Attorney General’s Office told us the Bryan Police Department formally asked the Bureau of Criminal Investigation’s Cold Case Unit to help.

On top of that, Bob announced that on top of the $10,000 reward about the already being offered in this case: “I’m going to go on camera right now and say I will offer an additional $10,000 to the pot.”

All of it to find a killer that could still be on the loose and bring closure for Grace’s family.

“I need to know what happened,” said Bob.

The Kennedys also set up a Change.org petition asking for help with the case. So far, it has nearly 1,600 signatures.

The Bryan Police Department, the Bryan mayor, and the Williams County Prosecutor’s Office all denied us an on-camera interview. Bryan’s mayor did send us this statement recently before formally asking for the Cold Case Unit’s help: