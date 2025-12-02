Charging for medical questionnaires? Woman says it happened to her, warns you to be careful

MEDINA, Ohio — A woman in Medina said to be careful about your medical bills. She told us she was charged for something that had nothing to do with the reason she went to the doctor in the first place.

“I feel duped. That’s the best way I can put it,” said Kristin Hering, 57, from Medina. She said she feels that way after she recently went to a QUICKmed urgent care center in Medina.

HERING: RECEPTIONIST HANDED HER QUESTIONNAIRE

She told us she was having a problem with her mouth, and when she walked in, a receptionist handed her paperwork to fill out that included a three-page questionnaire.

“It was geared towards the mental health,” said Hering.

“But you weren’t there for mental health reasons?” we asked.

“No,” she replied.

Hering said she got her mouth problem addressed, but when the bill came, QUICKmed charged her for the psychological test scored by the physician. She told us she doesn’t remember the doctor talking at all about her mental health during the visit.

"I don’t recall him even saying anything like that because I was there for a different reason,” said Hering.

HERING: WORRIED ABOUT OTHERS, TOO

She said she made calls to QUICKmed, trying to find out some answers, and when she finally talked to someone, she told them her concerns.

"I said, 'You’re giving these papers out to everyone walking in the door regardless of what they’re walking in for by a receptionist,'” said Hering. “And she said that anyone with insurance will get coded and sent to insurance.”

QUICKMED: QUESTIONNAIRES ARE 'OPTIONAL'

News 5 Investigators contacted QUICKmed, and after three phone calls, it referred us to a response it gave on a Google review that stated in part the “mental health screening is routine….(and) an optional part of the visit and no patient is mandated…” to fill it out. Hering said she was never told it was optional.

QUICKmed stated “depending on scoring and diagnosis gathered…interventional discussion…and potential referral to our mental health providers are at times warranted….” However, Hering told us the physician’s notes show she “is at no/low risk.”

“They’re trying to find more ways into get more money into them,” said Hering.

ARE OTHER MEDICAL FACILITIES DOING THIS?

After hearing about this, one of the big questions News 5 had was whether it’s happening at other medical facilities.

We contacted major healthcare providers in our area. Summa Health said it does not charge for scoring questionnaires like Hering’s. Cleveland Clinic said it was having its billing department look into whether it charges. We didn't hear back from it. MetroHealth wanted more info. We gave it and heard nothing back. And University Hospitals ignored our multiple emails.

Hering wanted to step forward to warn you to check about questionnaire charges ahead of time and to watch your bills closely for charges that seem off-topic.

"I think it’s pretty egregious, especially in the state of the inflation that’s going on when we’re all kind of living paycheck to paycheck,” said Hering.

Response from QUICKmed:

“Hello and thank you for your feedback!

Mental health screening is a routine and recommended part of urgent care and primary care visits. This is an optional part of the visit and no patient is mandated to screen to be seen or treated otherwise . Depending on scoring and diagnosis gathered from such, interventional discussion by our clinicians and potential referral to our mental health providers are at times warranted. If this is the case; it would be reflected in the clinicians' clinical notes. Just like all other parts of your visit, there is at times an associated bill for services rendered. If you have questions about your bill, please call us at 330-333-6404 Option 1. If you have any question related to your scoring, if you scored high, please feel free to reach out to one of our mental health providers.”

