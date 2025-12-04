Cleveland City Council considers Tanisha's Law; ordinance would create Department of Community Crisis Response

CLEVELAND — More than a year after legislation was introduced, the Cleveland City Council's Public Safety Committee will hold its first hearing on Tanisha's Law.

10 years later: Cleveland City Council considering Tanisha's Law

The council will consider the emergency ordinance during its meeting on Thursday afternoon.

The proposal would create a Department of Community Crisis Response, which would administer and oversee forms of crisis response, including the city's Co-Response Program.

The legislation aims to improve how the city responds to individuals experiencing a mental health crisis.

Mayor Bibb's response

In a memorandum, Mayor Justin Bibb's administration said it does not support the current legislation, including the creation of a new city department.

However, the administration said it "supports the spirit" and intent of the proposal.

It said the proposal is not "administratively ripe" and legislation should be put on hold until a third-party call analysis is conducted to determine the scope of need.

The administration said a Crisis Intervention Team (CIT) and co-response programming are already in place in Cleveland — and "compliant with federal court expectations."

Cleveland has been under federal oversight for over a decade after a U.S. Department of Justice report found police engaged in a pattern or practice of excessive force.

A call for help

Tanisha's uncle, Michael Anderson, worked with Case Western Reserve University School of Law students to create Tanisha's Law.

Tanisha Anderson died after being restrained by Cleveland police officers during a mental health crisis in November 2014.

Her family had repeatedly called 911 for mental health assistance. When police officers arrived, they handcuffed Anderson face down on an icy sidewalk.

Anderson was later pronounced dead at a hospital. Anderson had bipolar disorder and schizophrenia.