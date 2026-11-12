Cleveland man imprisoned for 18 years to be released on bond after judge grants new trial

CLEVELAND — After 18 years behind bars, a Cleveland man who was granted a new trial in his murder case will soon be a free man.

Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Judge Jeffrey Saffold set a $250,000 bond for Roberto Wynn during a bond hearing Thursday morning.

Wynn’s bond conditions require home detention, GPS monitoring, and no contact with the victim’s family.

New trial

Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Judge Jeffrey Saffold granted Roberto Wynn a new trial during a court hearing Tuesday, four months after a News 5 Investigation highlighted delays in his case.

READ MORE: Cleveland man granted new trial after key witness in homicide case recants

Saffold granted Wynn a new trial after the prosecution's "star witness" recanted her testimony identifying Wynn as the shooter.

"You take a star witness and you make her now completely contradictory, it's hard to argue that you would have a guilty verdict," Saffold said. "I look at that and say, 'Of course, he deserves a new trial.'"

Wynn was convicted in the 2008 shooting death of Christopher Basie. Basie was killed in a drive-by shooting on Parmelee Avenue.

"Star witness" recants

Saffold gave Wynn the opportunity to present Clifshell Stevenson's testimony after a News 5 Investigation revealed Wynn had waited more than two years for a ruling on his request for permission to file a motion for a new trial.

READ MORE: Key witness in 2008 Cuyahoga murder case recants testimony

During last month's hearing, Stevenson said that her trial testimony identifying Roberto Wynn as the shooter was not truthful.

She said, "I did not see him fire a gun." Instead, she said she saw him "running for cover."

She said she has felt guilty about her initial testimony for years.

"I just feel like my spirit been under attack since this all transpired," she said.

Stevenson was 13 when she first testified in Wynn's case. She said she felt pressured by Cleveland police and a family member to name Wynn as the shooter.

The Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office argued that Stevenson is not a credible witness and that three other witnesses with similar accounts also identified Wynn as the shooter.

News 5 Investigation

Judge Saffold granted Wynn's attorney permission to file a motion for a new trial after a July attorney conference held the same day the News 5 investigation into Wynn's case aired.

READ MORE: He says he's innocent. Now, he gets a chance to prove it.

The report highlighted that Wynn had been waiting more than two years for a ruling on his request for permission to file a motion for a new trial.

RELATED: The 'star' witness recanted. So why can't he get a new trial?

"I appreciate you airing this story, not just for myself, but for everybody else that's wrongfully incarcerated," Wynn said during a phone call from prison with News 5.

He said, "Thank you" to News 5 after the judge's ruling on Tuesday.

Stevenson signed a letter recanting her testimony in 2022.

In the letter, she said she "blamed" Wynn for a shooting that "he didn't commit" and that she was sure he "didn't have a gun."

She wrote that she was mad at him at the time and did not realize his "life would be spent in a cage" over her statements.

The Ohio Innocence Project filed a motion requesting the hearing to present the evidence in 2024.

Wynn's interview

Prior to last month's hearing, Wynn said he was anxious, excited and nervous.

"My life is in the balance," he said. "I just want my freedom back."

Wynn's parents said they are relieve he was given a second chance to prove his innocence.

"It's not just him locked up. We been locked up too," Wynn's father, Ronnie, said.

"I look at it as my prayers has been answered," Wynn's mother, Carla Butler, said.

Innocence cases often languish

"Unfortunately, delays are very common," Michael Donnelly, a former Cuyahoga County Common Pleas judge, said.

"It's not because of an individual judge. It's a systemic problem," he said.

After 14 years on the Cuyahoga County bench, Donnelly was elected to the Ohio Supreme Court. He is currently an adjunct law professor at Cleveland State University's College of Law and the creator of Ohio Court Watch, which aims to increase transparency and oversight in the state's legal system.

RELATED: Who gets a second chance with the Ohio Supreme Court and who doesn't?

"The safeguards that people have on the front end of the system, like the right to an attorney, the right to a speedy trial, those don't exist," he said. "As a result, cases can languish.”

Since 2014, News 5 Investigators have found 28 Cuyahoga County cases where motions for a new trial have been open longer than 120 days, the time limit set for ruling on motions under the Ohio Supreme Court's Rules of Superintendence.

"In post-conviction [proceedings], people can basically file anything," Donnelly said. "There's a lot of the motions that are frivolous."

"Unfortunately, cases that do have merit — that have been opposed by the state and there may be evidence to be tested — they get lost in the mix," he said.

What's being done to prevent this?

Ohio Court Watch recently launched a website that tracks cases involving innocence claims, hoping to shine a light on people waiting to learn whether they will be allowed to present new evidence.

A proposed state law would also make it easier for innocence claimants to obtain post-conviction relief.

House Bill 177 would create a new pathway for defendants to seek a new trial or post-conviction relief when newly discovered evidence establishes a strong probability of a different outcome at trial.

The bill was introduced in March 2025 and assigned to the Ohio House Judiciary Committee but has yet to receive a hearing.

"This would be a reform of great significance," Donnelly said. "If you could undermine the theory of guilt, you're entitled to a new trial under the law."

"But the hurdle — because of the flaw in the law in post-conviction right now — you can't get there."

Donnelly can ask an Ohio appeals court or the Ohio Supreme Court to intervene when a judge delays ruling on a motion.

However, he said most attorneys do not because they fear angering the judge whose ruling they are seeking.