Cleveland police body camera video shows chaotic moments after Public Square shooting

CLEVELAND — Cleveland police released body camera video Tuesday that shows the moments shots were fired in Public Square and the aftermath of the shooting at the city's annual tree lighting ceremony last November.

One of the four videos released by police shows officers encouraging people to leave the event at the moment the shots rang out.

You can then see the crowd scattering from Public Square and officers taking cover with their guns drawn before running towards the area where the shots were fired.

In one video, an officer quickly locates one of the two victims after he is alerted by witnesses to a person lying on the ground.

In another video, two officers quickly find the second victim after being alerted by another witness.

Police said the victims were two teenage boys, ages 13 and 15.

Cleveland police did not respond to our questions about the victim's conditions Tuesday.

A third video shows officers locate a gun inside a nearby dumpster.

It is unclear if the weapon was involved in the shooting.

A fourth video shows a young man in a red hoodie being taken into custody.

It is unclear if he was involved in the shooting.

Cleveland police initially arrested two 17-year-old boys who were in Public Square at the time but later determined they were not the shooters.

A 15-year-old boy turned himself in last December.