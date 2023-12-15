Cleveland Police search for person of interest in Public Square shooting; $5,000 reward offered

The Cleveland Division of Police has released photos and video of a person of interest sought in connection with a shooting that happened at Public Square after the tree lighting ceremony last month.

Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and indictment of the person pictured above. The Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office said that individual is the "person believed to be the shooter."

The shooting happened on Nov. 25 at Public Square, about an hour after the city's annual tree lighting ceremony.

According to authorities, a large group of teenagers were involved in a fight, and shots were fired. A 15-year-old and a 13-year-old were injured. Both victims were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Two other teens were eventually arrested for having guns but weren't the shooter.

"What was supposed to be a joyous occasion quickly turned into a tragic event. Panic ensued when this individual, acting with reckless stupidity, opened fire. Thankfully, more people were not injured," Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Michael O'Malley said.

During a news conference Friday, O'Malley said that the city can't let the shooting define Cleveland.

"I'd just like to say we cannot let downtown or any neighborhood in this county be destroyed by gun violence at the end of the day. At the end of the day, this should not define Cleveland. We have to be better than this. Public Square is a place where families should be able to come and enjoy. It's a beautiful place, and Cleveland is a beautiful city," O'Malley said.

The city released surveillance video of the incident, and it appears multiple teens could be seen with guns, but authorities believe only one person fired shots.

You can watch the video in the player below:

Cleveland Police looking for person of interest in Public Square shooting

"I am very optimistic that the public is also fed up with this situation and that we will get some tips to solve this crime," O'Malley said.

The prosecutor also urged parents to remain vigilant and know their children's actions.

"They have to try to supervise, educate, keep their kids going in the right path," he said.

O'Malley continued, "But you know, as we all know, parents can only do so much. Tragically, I see to many cases were parents are the victims from their own children."

During the news conference, the prosecutor discussed whether parents could be held responsible for their children's actions.

"Unless there's some connection with the parents in the crime, we can't charge the parents for this," he said. "Just the kids among themselves."

He explained further, "Parents know what's going on. Parents know who the kids are in the video...There are going to be parents who say I know that kid."

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Cleveland Police Det. Dunn at 216-623-5318 or Crime Stoppers at 216-252-7463.