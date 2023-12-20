Teen wanted for Cleveland's Public Square shooting now in custody; 15-year-old turned himself in

The 15-year-old suspect wanted in connection with a shooting that happened at Public Square last month is now in custody and is facing multiple charges.

According to the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office, the teen has been charged in juvenile court with one count of discharging a firearm, four counts of felonious assault, one count of inducing panic and one count of carrying a concealed weapon.

Authorities say that the teen turned himself into police on Wednesday.

The shooting happened on Nov. 25 at Public Square, about an hour after the city's annual tree lighting ceremony.

According to authorities, a large group of teenagers were involved in a fight, and shots were fired. A 15-year-old and a 13-year-old were injured. Both victims were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Two other teens were eventually arrested for having guns but weren't the shooter.

Earlier this week, the prosecutor's office held a news conference asking the public for tips identifying the teen. A reward was also offered.

“I want to thank the public for calling in tips and providing law enforcement with the information needed to apprehend this individual,” said Prosecutor Michael C. O’Malley. “We will continue to work with our law enforcement partners to ensure our community’s safety."

Cleveland Police also thanked the public for their help.

“The Cleveland Division of Police is committed to the safety of our community. We are grateful for the responses we received from the public. We will continue to work with our partners in ensuring that this individual will be held accountable,” said Cleveland Division of Police Chief Wayne Drummond.