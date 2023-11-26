Two teens shot, injured in Public Square Saturday night

Two teens were shot after Public Square’s Christmas tree lighting Saturday night, according to Cleveland EMS.

Around 8:43 p.m., a 15-year-old boy and a 13-year-old boy were both shot just an hour after the tree lighting, police said.

Officers patrolling the area were advised of a large group of juveniles fighting in Public Square. Police said the two that were shot were near the fights when it happened.

Both were transported to a nearby hospital, the 15-year-old in critical condition and the 13-year-old in stable condition, authorities said.

One person has been arrested, police said.

Downtown Cleveland, Inc. President and CEO Michael Deemer released the following statement regarding the shooting:

Downtown Cleveland hosted a great celebration of the season in Public Square tonight, marred later by senseless violence. We are grateful for the rapid response of the Cleveland Division of Police. There are too many guns in our community and too little respect for life or authority. Our organization is committed to addressing both. There is absolutely no place for violence in Downtown Cleveland. Everyone should feel safe and be safe in Downtown Cleveland. The level of communication and interaction between CDP with Downtown stakeholders is at an all-time high. We will continue to work with our partners to enhance safety.

The shooting is still under investigation, and this story will be updated as more information is learned.